Man Utd transfer rumours: Anthony Martial, Harry Maguire

Is Anthony Martial's time at Manchester United coming to an end? We round up the latest transfer rumours on Thursday, July 26.

Jose Mourinho wants Martial out of Manchester United after the forward's decision to travel home for the birth of his child, but the club want £80m if they are to sell him, report the Daily Mail.

Martial is reportedly desperate to leave Old Trafford.

"I found out that Martial was going to Paris when he told me," Mourinho told reporters.

"It was two or three days ago. When it is personal reasons, everyone analyses that the way they think is the correct way.

"When a man is going to be a father in this case, it's the second time he is going to be a father, and he decides it is very important for him to go, nobody has the right to stop him to go."

If Martial was to leave, Ante Rebic could be his replacement. United have made contact with the representatives of Rebic, the Eintracht Frankfurt winger who starred in the World Cup for Croatia.

Mourinho is also urging Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to tie up a deal for Harry Maguire - even though Leicester may demand £60m for the defender, say the Daily Mirror.

Meanwhile, Marcos Rojo is fearing for his Manchester United future after Mourinho made signing a centre-half a priority this summer, the Daily Telegraph.

Mourinho has confirmed Matteo Darmian can leave Old Trafford if a suitable bid comes in for him this summer.

Full-back Darmian has been linked with a return to Italy with either Inter Milan, Juventus or Napoli.

