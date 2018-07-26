Manchester United make approach for Harry Maguire

Manchester United have made a move for Leicester defender Harry Maguire

Manchester United have approached Leicester City over the sale of their England centre-back Harry Maguire, Sky Sports News understands.

However, with a fortnight of the summer transfer window remaining, it looks like Jose Mourinho will have a battle on his hands, with Leicester adamant their star defender is staying at the King Power Stadium.

We understand United value the player, who starred in England's summer World Cup campaign, at around £65m.

Maguire is due to return from holiday in the next few days and is understood to be keen to make the move to Old Trafford.

However, Leicester have already lost Riyad Mahrez in this window and Sky Sports News has been told Maguire is not for sale and will not be leaving the club this window.

Maguire won Leicester's Player of the Year award after an outstanding first season at the club and still has four years left on his current deal, having joined from Hull for £17m last summer.