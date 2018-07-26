Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson expresses thanks to medical staff

Alex Ferguson was rushed to hospital on May 5

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has spoken for the first time since recovering from a brain haemorrhage.

Reagarded as one of the greatest managers in football history, Ferguson was rushed to hospital on May 5.

However, the 76-year-old has fortunately made a full recovery and says he will be back at Old Trafford later in the season.

In a video posted on the Manchester United Instagram page, Ferguson said: "Hello, just a quick message.

"First of all to thank the medical staff at Macclesfield, Salford Royal and Alexandra Hospitals.

"Believe me, without those people who gave me such great care, I would not be sitting here today. So, thank you from me and my family. Thank you very much.

"It has made me feel so humble, as all the messages that I have had from around the world, wishing me the best and the good wishes, do resonate very strongly with me.

"So, thank you for that support that you have given me.

"Lastly, I will be back later in the season to watch the team.

"In the meantime, all the best to Jose [Mourinho] and the players. Thank you very much."