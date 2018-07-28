Man Utd fan from USA calls for Jose Mourinho to be sacked

Manchester United fans in the USA are far from pleased with Jose Mourinho, with one supporter calling for him to be sacked.

United are in Michigan where they face Liverpool in the International Champions Cup as part of their pre-season preparations, but are without those players who featured at the World Cup this summer.

Mourinho has openly admitted that he is not happy with how their tour of the US is going and is frustrated not to have many of his key squad members.

The United boss is also not satisfied with the club's spending so far and wants to add two more signings before the transfer window closes on August 9.

Some fans in America are pointing the finger at Mourinho, though, with one saying: "The players that he has brought in, he has not done much with.

"I really wish that they wouldn't let him pick the next players. I'm ready to move on. With Jose as our manager, I can only see us being so good."

Watch the not-so special welcome for the 'Special One' by clicking on the video above.