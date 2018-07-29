Man Utd transfer rumours: Yerry Mina, Robert Lewandowski, Nathan Wood

Yerry Mina is the latest defender linked with Man Utd

Yerry Mina, Robert Lewandowski and a Middlesbrough teenager are all linked with Manchester United as we round up the latest transfer rumours on Sunday, July 29.

Man Utd will offer Barcelona £35m for defender Yerry Mina, according to a report in the Sun on Sunday.

The Colombian only joined Barca in January, before going on to star for his country at this summer's World Cup in Russia, but is reported to be keen on a move to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star Sunday are reporting that Manchester United will have to offer Robert Lewandowski a weekly wage of £500,000 to tempt him into leaving Bayern Munich for the Premier League.

Bayern will apparently listen to offers of £70m for the forward, but United would need to offer him wages similar to those the pay Alexis Sanchez, according to the Star.

Could Robert Lewandowski come to the Premier League?

According to the Sunday Mirror, Juventus have told Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola they want the Manchester United midfielder back less than two years after selling him for £89m.

The report claims Miralem Pjanic, Daniele Rugani and Mattia Caldara would be sold by Juventus if they can tempt Pogba back to Turin.

The Mirror also report on Sunday morning that United are going head-to-head with neighbours Manchester City over Nathan Wood of Middlesbrough.

The 16-year-old defender has only just signed scholarship forms at Boro, but is already apparently attracting attention from top clubs.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho voiced his frustration at Manchester United's lack of transfer activity following Saturday night's friendly defeat to Liverpool.

"I would like to have two more players. I think I am not going to have two. I think it's possible I am going to have one. It's possible.

"I gave a list to the club of five names a few months ago and I wait to see if it is possible to have one of these players."

