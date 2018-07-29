Ander Herrera dismisses significance of Manchester United's pre-season results
Ander Herrera says Manchester United’s pre-season results are irrelevant and the club are solely focused on firing in time for their Premier League opener against Leicester.
Jose Mourinho's side suffered a resounding 4-1 defeat against Liverpool in the International Champions Cup - after beating AC Milan in a marathon penalty shootout earlier in the week.
It looks like a Christmas period to be honest rather than a pre-season, but it is what it is.
Ander Herrera
Herrera, who has started all four of the club's matches on their tour of the United States, insists little should be read into their fortunes, ahead of their Premier League opener against the Foxes on August 10, live on Sky Sports Premier League.
"The least important thing is the result right now," Herrera told the club's official website.
"We are playing with the same players every game. It looks like a Christmas period to be honest rather than a pre-season, but it is what it is.
"We have to be all together, to try to have minutes in our legs, to not think too much about the results and let's try to keep improving because the most important thing is Leicester.
"Of course it is never nice to lose. But pre-season is pre-season."
United are without a number of notable first-team players, including England internationals Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young and Marcus Rashford, while Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba also remain on holiday following the World Cup.
However, Herrera was keen to praise the efforts of his more inexperienced squad members.
"Everyone is giving their best, trying to help us. Even the kids, they are doing amazing, they are trying to help," he said.
"But the difference between us and Milan, or Liverpool, is that they have 16 or 17 first-team players and we just have maybe 10.
"We must say thanks to the kids because they are helping and giving everything, so let's try to keep improving and always focus on the first Premier League game against Leicester."
