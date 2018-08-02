Thursday's Man Utd transfer rumours: Paul Pogba, Mateo Kovacic

World Cup winner Paul Pogba models the new Manchester United home kit for the 2018/19 season

With reports of Paul Pogba moving away and Mateo Kovacic rejecting one, we round up Thursday's Man Utd transfer rumours.

Paul Pogba is reportedly a big summer target for Barcelona, and a number of British newspapers ran stories suggesting sporting director Eric Abidal had met with the France international during United's tour of the USA about a possible move to the Nou Camp.

But the Daily Express reports Abidal has moved to deny those rumours - which would be against transfer regulations had United not allowed the meeting to take place.

Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic has reportedly turned down a move to Old Trafford because he does not like Jose Mourinho's tactics.

The Daily Mail says Kovacic does not want to play under the Portuguese manager - and would rather stay in Spain than move to United.

Sky sources have also revealed Yerry Mina is now United's first-choice target to bolster their defensive ranks, after appearing to be priced out of a move for Harry Maguire.

The Colombia centre-back could be available for a fee of around £30m, it is understood.