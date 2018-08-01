Manchester United target Yerry Mina as Harry Maguire interest cools

Manchester United have cooled their interest in Harry Maguire (left) and are now targeting Yerry Mina

Manchester United have cooled their interest in Leicester defender Harry Maguire and turned their attentions to Barcelona's Yerry Mina, Sky Sports News understands.

Sky Sports News reported last week that United had made an approach to sign Maguire, who they value at £65m, but Leicester are adamant the central defender will not be sold.

It now looks like Maguire will stay at King Power Stadium, and Sky Sports News expects Leicester to open talks over an improved contract in the coming weeks.

It is though United could seal the deal for Mina from Barcelona for as little as £30m, just seven months after they signed him from Brazilian club Palmeiras for £10m

Mina scored against England for Colombia in the World Cup

Mina but has been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp after struggling for a place in Ernesto Valverde's starting XI appearing just four times in La Liga.

He was more successful at the World Cup this summer, where he scored three goals in as many games for Colombia - including the last minute equaliser against England in the last 16.

Wolves and Everton, who have already bought Mina's former Barcelona team-mate Lucas Digne, are also interested in signing the centre-half, according to Sky sources.

Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels with our new season offer to watch over 500 live games this season. Find out more.

MUTV is the only place to watch all of Manchester United's pre-season matches live, and hear first on new signings. Click here to find out more, or go to Sky channel 418 and press red.