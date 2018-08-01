Jose Mourinho's Manchester United return from USA tour

0:53 Man Utd have returned from their tour of the USA Man Utd have returned from their tour of the USA

Manchester United are back in the UK following their pre-season tour of the USA as Jose Mourinho continues to complain ahead of the Premier League season.

Mourinho cast a forlorn figure while in America, and made no secret of his displeasure during United's stint in the States, most recently stating the "majority" of players at the club have a fantastic spirit.

Despite complaining about the lack of first-team players on the tour, Mourinho has confirmed Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and Phil Jones have cut short their holidays in a bid to be fit for the start of the season.

Man Utd vs Leicester Live on

They could feature in United's final pre-season game against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Sunday, before their Premier League opener against Leicester on August 9, live on Sky Sports.

0:56 Jose Mourinho hopes trio will face Leicester after cutting their holiday short Jose Mourinho hopes trio will face Leicester after cutting their holiday short

With the domestic campaign looming, midfielder Ander Herrera has defended the under-fire Mourinho, describing it as the "most strange pre-season" he has had in his five years at the club, due to the lack of regular starters available.

"I agree with him because it must be difficult for him to work with a group of players that maybe he is going to have 50 percent of them in the future. It's difficult for him," Herrera told ESPN.

In terms of incomings, Mourinho says he desires two more signings but would settle for just one, with United understood to have made an approach for Leicester defender Harry Maguire.

0:49 Mourinho has been irked by United's transfer inactivity Mourinho has been irked by United's transfer inactivity

"I am confident I will get one, but I think two I am not going to get - which is not a drama," Mourinho told BeIN Sports.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese admits he is unsure whether Anthony Martial, who started the opening two games of pre-season, will link up with the squad following his failure to return to the tour after leaving for the birth of his second child.

There are reports Martial is set to be disciplined by the club for going AWOL.

0:27 Mourinho brings positive messages, says Lee Grant Mourinho brings positive messages, says Lee Grant

United's final game of the tour brought their first victory - in normal time - as they defeated Real Madrid 2-1 with Alexis Sanchez and new-signing Fred playing starring roles.

Sanchez, who was missing at the start of the tour after experiencing visa issues, was a key figure in United's tour of the USA - scoring twice in four games.

Mourinho's men tasted defeat against Liverpool as they lost 4-1 in Michigan, having drawn their opening games 0-0 to Club America and San Jose Earthquakes as well as beating AC Milan on penalties.