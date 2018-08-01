European Paper Talk: Paul Pogba met with Barcelona's Eric Abidal

Paul Pogba has reportedly met with Barcelona technical director Eric Abidal

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the European media to track down the best transfer news and major stories.

Italy

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly met with Barcelona's technical director Eric Abidal in the United States to discuss a potential move. The France midfielder has reportedly decided he wants to leave the Premier League club and La Liga champions Barcelona are keen to sign him. Pogba has a long-term contract at Old Trafford but his fractious relationship with Jose Mourinho has resulted in him considering his future (Tuttosport)

Pogba is yet to return for pre-season with Manchester United due to the World Cup

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric could be on the move with the Inter Milan transfer target highly sought after following his exceptional form for Croatia at the World Cup. Modric won the Golden Ball for his performances as Croatia reached the final in Russia. The 32-year-old has attracted the interest of Inter and will reportedly consider his future after six years at Real Madrid (Gazzetta Della Sport).

Roma are closing in on a move for Sevilla midfielder Steven Nzonzi. The Arsenal transfer target has attracted the interest of a number of clubs and Roma have prioritised bringing him to Italy. Roma sporting director Monchi is confident about clinching a deal for the 29-year-old France international (Gazzetta Della Sport).

Spain

Russia World Cup star Denis Cheryshev could be leaving Villarreal this summer with the Everton transfer target in demand. The 27-year-old was one of the surprise success stories during the hosts' tournament, scoring four goals as Russia reached the quarter-finals. The attacking midfielder has only just returned to training with the Spanish club but could be heading for the exit door with Everton keen to bring him to Goodison Park (Marca).

Denis Cheryshev starred for Russia at the World Cup

France

Thierry Henry is being lined up as the new Egypt coach. The former Sky Sports analyst worked as Belgium's assistant coach during their run to the semi-finals of the World Cup but he is reportedly close to taking the Egypt job. Hector Cuper left the position after the team failed to qualify from their group at this summer's World Cup (L'Equipe).

Germany

Bayern Munich defensive midfielder Sebastian Rudy is a transfer target for RB Leipzig. Julian Nagelsmann, who is joining Leipzig next year, worked with Rudy at Hoffenheim and it appears the midfielder could be reunited with the coach in a potential deal. The 28-year-old could be heading to Leipzig although they may have to alter their wage structure to bring him in (Sport Bild)

Portugal

Joao Palhinha looks set to leave Sporting with the 23-year-old midfielder wanted by several clubs. Getafe and Lille have both expressed an interest with Palhinha reportedly favouring a move to the Spanish club (O Jogo).

Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels with our new season offer to watch over 500 live games this season. Find out more.