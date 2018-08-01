Jose Mourinho 'doesn't know' if Anthony Martial will return

0:56 Jose Mourinho admitted he didn't know if Anthony Martial would return to Manchester United Jose Mourinho admitted he didn't know if Anthony Martial would return to Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he "does not know" if Anthony Martial will link up with the team on their return to Manchester.

Martial started both of United's opening matches on their pre-season tour of the US before being allowed to leave so he could attend the birth of his second child. However, while happy for the 22-year-old forward, Mourinho believes he should have returned to the tour.

Asked about the Frenchman's return following United's 2-1 friendly win over Real Madrid in Miami, Mourinho initially wanted United's press officer to answer, and when asked later he said he was unsure.

Mourinho looks on during United's 2-1 win over Real Madrid in Miami

"Anthony Martial? Is better for [press officer] Karen [Shotbolt] to answer if she wants to answer," Mourinho said. Shotbolt then replied: "We're here to talk about the game."

Asked by another reporter later if Martial will link up with the side on their return to Manchester, Mourinho said: "I don't know."

Meanwhile, Phil Jones, Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku have all cut short their holidays for pre-season training, Mourinho said.

Martial started both of United's opening matches on their tour

The trio, who all featured in the World Cup, will return three days earlier than scheduled to be ready for United's first game on August 10 against Leicester City, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Mourinho: "In a few days, we go to Munich and in 11 days, we start the Premier League and these are the players that we have, plus (Victor) Lindelof, that started training two days ago.

"Plus Marcus Rashford, (Phil) Jones and (Romelu) Lukaku because they gave to the group and to the team three days of their holiday, so they're coming back three days early to try and be available for the team."

Alexis Sanchez scored and assisted in the victory over Real

Mourinho then made a point of saying the majority of his players have a positive spirit going into the season, but repeated it is the "majority".

"With the fantastic spirit we have in the majority of the players, I repeat in the majority of the players we have a fantastic spirit. we go with everything we have into the Premier League."