Anthony Martial to return to Manchester on Thursday

Anthony Martial left Man Utd's tour of USA for the birth of his child

Anthony Martial has revealed he will return to Manchester on Thursday following the birth of his second child, saying "my family will always come first".

In a post on Twitter, the French forward wrote: "Thank you all for your posts. My little Swan is fine, for the mum it was harder but thanks to God she's better now.

"Sorry but my family will always come first... Back tomorrow in Manchester."

Speaking after Manchester United's 2-1 win over Real Madrid, manager Jose Mourinho admitted he was unsure if Martial would join up with the rest of the squad, who returned to the UK on Wednesday.

There are reports that Martial will be disciplined by the club for going AWOL, but United have refused to comment on these claims.

Merci à tous pour vos messages. Mon petit Swan va bien, pour la maman ça était plus difficile mais Grâce à Dieu elle va mieux maintenant. Desolé mais ma famille passera toujours avant Tout... Retour demain à Manchester 💪🏾 — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) August 1, 2018

Mourinho was critical of Martial following his failure to return to the USA after he left for the birth of his child, and the Portuguese has since stated the "majority" of his players have a fantastic spirit.

United travel to Germany for their final pre-season game against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Sunday.

Martial has not played since starting in United's two opening pre-season fixtures against Club America and San Jose Earthquakes - both games ending 0-0.

