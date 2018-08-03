Friday's Man Utd transfer rumours: Jerome Boateng, Toby Alderweireld and Marcos Rojo

Jerome Boateng could be on his way to the Premier League

With reports of Jerome Boateng being available and Marcos Rojo leaving, we round up Friday's Manchester United transfer rumours.

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng for £50m, according to the Daily Mail.

United are chasing a defender this summer, and have reportedly held talks with Barcelona defender Yerry Mina, but Boateng could be the next target before the window closes on August 9.

Boateng, 29, saw a move to Paris Saint-Germain stall this week.

Toby Alderweireld is ready to run down his Tottenham contract if he is priced out of a move to Manchester United this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Toby Alderweireld has one year left on his current contract

The 29-year-old is valued by Spurs at £75m, and is reportedly keen on a move to Old Trafford, with his contract running out next summer.

Elsewhere, United's Marcos Rojo is wanted by PSG, Marseille and Zenit along with Everton, according to The Sun.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly willing to sell the 28-year-old defender, who has spent four years at Old Trafford.