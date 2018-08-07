Manchester United must keep Paul Pogba, warns Rio Ferdinand

Paul Pogba played with Rio Ferdinand during his first spell at Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has warned the club not to sell Paul Pogba amid interest in the Frenchman from Barcelona.

The Spanish champions made an offer of £45m, plus Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina, for Pogba on Monday, according to Sky in Italy.

United are understood to have rejected the offer, and Ferdinand - who made over 450 appearances for the Premier League side - urged executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to instead focus on signing players.

He tweeted: "Don't you dare allow this ED... #MUFC is Pogba's home!! Silence these rumours ASAP & get @AlderweireldTob through the door."

Jose Mourinho wants to sign a centre-half before the Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday, and Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld is believed to be one of his targets.

Mourinho also appears to have shown interest in Mina, but his inclusion in Barcelona's Pogba offer was not enough to encourage United to accept it.

While the transfer window in the Premier League closes on Thursday, Spanish clubs can sign players until August 31 - meaning Pogba could be subject to further bids in the coming weeks.