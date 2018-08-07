Man Utd transfer rumours: Paul Pogba to Barcelona, Willian

One man and one man only dominates the agenda as we round up the biggest Man Utd transfer rumours on Tuesday August 7.

Manchester United have rejected a cash-plus-player offer from Barcelona for Paul Pogba, according to Sky Italy.

It is understood the La Liga champions offered £45m plus Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes in exchange for the World Cup- winning France midfielder. That deal has been rejected.

With Spanish clubs not subject to the early closure of the window like English clubs, Barca can buy players until August 31.

Sky Sports News understand Barca are serious about bringing Pogba to the Nou Camp.

And the Daily Mirror, quoting reports in Italy, claim Pogba has agreed a five-year deal with Barcelona worth £100m.

Rio Ferdinand has warned Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward not to sell Paul Pogba, amid reported interest from Barcelona.

Ferdinand, who made over 450 appearances for United during a trophy-laden 12-year spell at Old Trafford, has called on his former club to dismiss the speculation surrounding Pogba's future and sign Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld.

"Don't you dare allow this ED... #MUFC is Pogba's home!!" Ferdinand wrote on Twitter. "Silence these rumours ASAP & get @AlderweireldTob through the door."

Reported Manchester United target Willian has spoken about his relationship with Jose Mourinho in a wide-ranging interview with ESPN Brazil.

Willian was the subject of interest from United and Barcelona this summer before committing his future to Chelsea, but he remains in regular contact with his former manager Mourinho.

"He is the best manager I've ever worked with," he said. "We have a good relationship, we are friends. Sometimes we talk, we text, we send messages to each other via Whatsapp.

"He is a great manager, I really enjoyed working with him. I hope I can work again with him some day.

"I don't know if there was any official bid (from Manchester United) but some things have happened. Mourinho talks to my agent all the time. He says: 'bring him, bring him."