Paul Pogba has made no wage demands to keep him at Manchester United

Paul Pogba is back at Manchester United after winning the World Cup with France

Paul Pogba has not made any wage demands to keep him at Manchester United, according to Sky sources.

On Tuesday, a newspaper report claimed he had demanded a £200k-a-week wage rise to stay at Old Trafford following interest from Barcelona.

However, we have been told that Pogba has made no wage demands.

Pogba starred for France in Russia

Sky in Italy reported that United have rejected an offer of £45m plus Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes for Pogba from Barcelona earlier this week.

The 25-year-old, who re-joined United in 2016, was a key member of the France squad which won the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Pogba made 37 appearances for United last season as Jose Mourinho's side finished second in the Premier League and lost in the FA Cup final to Chelsea.

