Harry Maguire still wants Manchester United move

Leicester insist Harry Maguire is not for sale

Harry Maguire is still hoping Manchester United will sign him with just one day to go before the window closes, Sky Sports News understands.

One source has told Sky Sports News that United have already had two bids turned down by Leicester for the England defender. The second bid was worth about £60m.

Leicester are in advanced talks to sign two centre-backs - Filip Benkovic from Dinamo Zagreb and Caglar Soyuncu from Freiburg - at a combined cost of about £35m.

But as far as Leicester are concerned, Maguire is not for sale.

They signed him for £17m from Hull City last summer and he has four years left on his contract.

Leicester are expected to offer him a new deal after his impressive performances for England in the World Cup this summer.

Jerome Boateng had reportedly turned down a move to Manchester United for football reasons but sources have told Sky Sports News he still wants to move to United and Jose Mourinho wants to sign him.