Jose Mourinho 'desperate' for strong Manchester United start

Jose Mourinho has urged Manchester United to repeat their good start to last season

Jose Mourinho is "desperate" for Manchester United to get off to a winning start in the Premier League curtain-raiser on Friday night, despite bemoaning a lack of preparation time.

Both United and Leicester are "unlucky", Mourinho says, as they kick off the new 2018/19 campaign ahead of the rest of the opening Premier League weekend fixtures.

Man Utd vs Leicester Live on

Mourinho has bemoaned United's lack of first-team regulars during pre-season with several of their players returning to the club late following their involvement at the World Cup in Russia.

He continued the theme in his programme notes ahead of kick-off, saying: "Some of our important players have not played a single minute of pre-season."

But Mourinho has called on his team to avoid an early slip-up against Leicester and ensure they do not fall behind their title rivals.

4:37 Jose Mourinho reflects on the club's limited activity in the transfer window Jose Mourinho reflects on the club's limited activity in the transfer window

"We desperately want a victory this evening to give us a positive start to the new season," he added in his programme notes.

"Like always we want to keep improving and keep bringing trophies to Manchester United because success motivates us."