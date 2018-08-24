Jose Mourinho insists his relationship with Man Utd chief executive Ed Woodward is fine

0:59 Jose Mourinho dismissed any talk of a rift between himself and Ed Woodward. Jose Mourinho dismissed any talk of a rift between himself and Ed Woodward.

Jose Mourinho insisted his relationship with Ed Woodward remains strong despite a difficult start to the season for Manchester United.

United endured a frustrating summer in the transfer market as they failed to recruit the centre-half Mourinho had requested.

The United boss also wanted an additional signing - believed to be an attacking midfielder - but had to settle for the three players the club did sign - midfielder Fred, defender Diogo Dalot and goalkeeper Lee Grant.

Mourinho also clashed with Anthony Martial, while Paul Pogba hinted at his frustrations after United's win over Leicester.

The growing unrest at Old Trafford was compounded last weekend when United were defeated 3-2 by Brighton but Mourinho insists there is no tension between himself and Woodward.

"Of course (our relationship is fine)," the United boss insisted. "No (problem at all)."

Jose Mourinho and Ed Woodward were all smiles when the former signed a new deal last season

After the defeat to Brighton, Pogba admitted United had the wrong attitude and said he was at fault as much as anyone.

Mourinho was asked about those comments but said it was Pogba's place to explain what he meant.

"Paul said that so Paul has to answer that. If you want an explanation for Paul's words you must get him and ask him," Mourinho replied.

There is good news for United on the injury front as Mourinho confirmed captain Antonio Valencia, Nemanja Matic, Alexis Sanchez and Diogo Dalot have all returned to training.

Man Utd vs Tottenham Live on

A final decision on their availability for Monday's visit of Tottenham, live on Sky Sports, will be made on Sunday.

Mourinho said: "Today is still Friday and we will have training on Saturday and Sunday, then the match on Monday.

"The decision will be made on Sunday but yes they are training with the team and [Diogo] Dalot also is training with the team for the first time this week so in terms of the medical department they are almost free."