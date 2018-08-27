Jose Mourinho storms out of press conference demanding respect for title wins

1:02 Jose Mourinho stormed out of his post-match press conference demanding respect for his three Premier League titles Jose Mourinho stormed out of his post-match press conference demanding respect for his three Premier League titles

Jose Mourinho walked out of his post-match press conference, demanding respect and referencing his Premier League title wins after Manchester United's 3-0 defeat by Tottenham on Monday Night Football.

The Manchester United manager was defensive in front of the press following the loss, which meant United have suffered defeat twice in their opening three Premier League games for the first time since 1992.

Mourinho was full of praise for the United fans' support towards the end of the game, but reacted angrily to a question about some supporters leaving Old Trafford after Lucas Moura put Spurs 3-0 up.

He said: "What was the result? 3-0. Do you know what this means? 3-0, but also means three Premierships, and I won more Premierships alone, than the other 19 managers together. Three for me, and two for them.

He then left the press room, repeatedly saying: "Respect!"

