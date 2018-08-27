Gerard Brand
Man Utd 0-3 Tottenham: Lucas Moura scores twice to stun Old Trafford
Report and highlights as United lose two of opening three PL games for first time since 1992; Spurs best start since 2009
Lucas Moura scored twice as Tottenham stunned Manchester United with a 3-0 win at Old Trafford on Monday Night Football.
Harry Kane's superb header from a corner (50) and Lucas' tidy finish (52) gave Spurs daylight against a shell-shocked United, after Jose Mourinho made six changes from the side that lost 3-2 at Brighton last week.
Spurs then caught United on the break to add a third through man-of-the-match Lucas' fine finish (85), meaning United have suffered their worst start to a Premier League season since 2014.
Player ratings
Man Utd: De Gea (5), Valencia (5), Shaw (5), Jones (4), Smalling (4), Matic (4), Fred (5), Herrera (5), Pogba (4), Lingard (5), Lukaku (5).
Subs: Sanchez (5), Lindelof (4), Fellaini (5)
Tottenham: Lloris (7), Trippier (7), Rose (6), Alderweireld (7), Vertonghen (7), Dier (6), Dembele (7), Alli (6), Eriksen (7), Moura (9), Kane (8).
Subs: Aurier (NA), Davies (NA), Winks (NA)
Man of the match: Lucas Moura
United have also lost two of their opening three Premier League games for the first time since 1992, while Spurs register their best start since 2009/10.
Most of the early talk surrounded Mourinho's tactics, with Ander Herrera starting on the right side of a central-defensive three and Paul Pogba further up the pitch than in previous weeks.
Danny Rose so nearly handed United an early lead with a loose back-pass, but Romelu Lukaku will feel he should have scored having rolled the ball just wide of the open goal after rounding Hugo Lloris.
Spurs had a strong call for a penalty turned down by Craig Pawson after Jones' clumsy challenge on Moura from behind, with Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville agreeing in the MNF studio that Jones should have been penalised.
Team news
Jose Mourinho made six changes from the side that lost 3-2 at Brighton. Lindelof and Bailly were replaced by Jones and Smalling; Mata, Pereira and Martial were left out of the squad completely, while Valencia, Matic and Herrera came in. Young was also replaced by Lingard.
For Spurs, Lloris started despite his off-field controversy, while Sanchez and Davies dropped out for Rose and Dembele. Lamela was injured in the warm-up, replaced by Amos.
But Spurs went ahead in fine fashion five minutes after the break through Kane's brilliant header into the far corner from Kieran Trippier's corner, Tottenham's first goal at Old Trafford in 433 Premier League minutes.
Lloris turned away a Lukaku effort moments later, but it was 2-0 on 52 minutes through Lucas, turning home from 10 yards into the bottom left corner after Christian Eriksen picked him out.
Spurs had two golden opportunities to make it 3-0 after Mourinho made three quick-fire changes; first, substitute Victor Lindelof's poor back-pass was picked up by Dele Alli, but he could only fire at David de Gea, before Kane headed wide unmarked from six yards after losing Lindelof at a corner.
United piled on the pressure in hope of halving the deficit, but Lucas broke away to get his second and Spurs' third, slipping past Chris Smalling and finishing neatly into the left corner past De Gea.
Mourinho showed respect to the United fans after the game, standing in front of the Stretford End and clapping the home support for over a minute.
Opta stats
- This was Man Utd boss Mourinho's biggest home defeat in all competitions as a manager.
- This was Manchester United's 50th home defeat in the Premier League.
- Mourinho has lost two of his opening three games in a league season for the first time in his career.
Man of the match - Lucas Moura
Lucas became the first player to score a double at Old Trafford in the Premier League since Sergio Aguero in April 2015, and his fine start to the season continued with a vibrant display.
"He has terrorised the defenders at times with his pace," said Alan Smith on MNF. "He is clearly really desperate to do well at his new club and he has certainly done brilliantly tonight."
Will Son have a battle on his hands to get back into the starting XI?
What's next?
Manchester United go to Burnley on Sunday at 4pm in the Premier League, while Tottenham go to Watford at the same time on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.