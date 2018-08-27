Jose Mourinho stops to applaud Man Utd fans after Spurs defeat

2:57 Jose Mourinho stood to applaud the home fans for over a minute after the game, picking up a scarf thrown onto the pitch Jose Mourinho stood to applaud the home fans for over a minute after the game, picking up a scarf thrown onto the pitch

Jose Mourinho made a point to the Manchester United fans, standing and clapping them for over a minute after the 3-0 defeat by Spurs.

Goals from Lucas Moura (2) and Harry Kane gave Spurs all three points at Old Trafford, meaning United have suffered two defeats from their opening three Premier League games for the first time since 1992.

Mourinho stood in front of the Stretford End clapping the United fans, picking up a United scarf thrown onto the pitch, and after the match praised a support he believes can see that his side are working for each other.

Spurs soar as Man Utd lose again

As it happened

"All our fans don't read papers, all our fans don't watch television, all our fans are more intelligent than that," he said. "They answer in an absolutely amazing way. I don't think it's normal for a team to lose 3-0 at home, and for the supporters to react in that way."

1:02 Mourinho stormed out of his post-match press conference, demanding respect for his three Premier League titles Mourinho stormed out of his post-match press conference, demanding respect for his three Premier League titles

Gary Neville said on Monday Night Football that Mourinho looked "emotional" standing in front of the United fans, but said the match ended in "chaos" having started positively.

"I have to say he wanted a response after Brighton, and I think there was an intensity to United in the first 30 minutes that I've not seen in a long time, but once the game settled down, it went from intensity to just chaos."

Watch Mourinho applauding the United support in the video above