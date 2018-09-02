Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho defends Ed Woodward over banner

0:38 A banner mocking Ed Woodward was flown ahead of United's visit to Burnley A banner mocking Ed Woodward was flown ahead of United's visit to Burnley

Jose Mourinho came to Ed Woodward's defence after a banner mocking the Manchester United executive vice-chairman was flown over Turf Moor ahead of the victory at Burnley on Sunday.

An aeroplane carrying the banner - reportedly commissioned by a group of disgruntled Manchester United supporters called A Voice From The Terrace - was seen flying above Burnley's stadium around 20 minutes before kick-off.

It read: "Ed Woodward - a specialist in failure."

United manager Jose Mourinho coined the term 'specialist in failure' during his time as Chelsea boss when he used the phrase to describe then-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger back in 2014.

Mourinho claimed after the match that he had not seen the banner and would only have cause to look to the heavens if he was seeking divine intervention.

"You know, in the match I am not looking to the sky - unless I am asking something for the guy to give me help," Mourinho said of the banner.

"I didn't see planes, but Ed Woodward won this afternoon. He won 2-0."

United lost two of their first three matches this season and a section of the club's fans blame Woodward for their current plight, as well as United's failure to bring in players Mourinho had targeted in the summer transfer window.

Mourinho, who was handed a contract extension in January, recently denied a rift had developed between him and Woodward - and Sky sources have indicated Mourinho retains the backing of the club's board.

The Portuguese praised a section of United supporters after last Monday's 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham, having spent time clapping those in the Stretford End who had stayed beyond the final whistle.

And Mourinho was backed this week by the Supporters' Trust, despite the team's poor start, which had included back-to-back defeats to Spurs and Brighton before the 2-0 victory at Burnley.