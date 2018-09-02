Manchester United fans fly anti-Ed Woodward banner over Turf Moor

0:38 Banner mocking Ed Woodward flown over Turf Moor ahead of Manchester United’s visit to Burnley. Banner mocking Ed Woodward flown over Turf Moor ahead of Manchester United’s visit to Burnley.

A banner mocking Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was flown over Turf Moor ahead of United’s visit to Burnley on Sunday.

An aeroplane carrying the banner - reportedly commissioned by a group of disgruntled Manchester United supporters called A Voice From The Terrace - was seen flying above Burnley's stadium around 20 minutes before kick-off.

It read: "Ed Woodward - a specialist in failure."

United manager Jose Mourinho coined the term 'specialist in failure' during his time as Chelsea boss when he used the phrase to describe then-Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger back in 2014.

Ed Woodward has been in his post since 2013

United lost two of their first three matches this season and some of the club's fans blame Woodward for their current plight, as well as United's failure to bring in players Mourinho had targeted this summer.

Mourinho was handed a contract extension in January and recently denied a rift had developed between him and Woodward.

The Portuguese praised a section of United supporters after last Monday's 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham, having spent time clapping those in the Stretford End who had stayed beyond the final whistle.

Mourinho has been backed this week by both the Manchester United board and the Supporters Trust, despite the team's poor start, which has included back-to-back defeats to Spurs and Brighton after the opening-day win over Leicester.