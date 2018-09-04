Manchester United News

Jose Mourinho reaches agreement with Spanish tax authorities - reports

Last Updated: 04/09/18 12:50pm

Jose Mourinho has reached an agreement with Spanish tax authorities, who have handed him two six-month prison sentences and fined him £1.78m, according to reports in Spain.

Madrid-based newspaper El Mundo claims Manchester United manager Mourinho has reached a deal after being accused of defrauding Spain's Tax Office of €3.3m (£2.9m) in 2011 and 2012 by the country's state prosecutors.

Mourinho is unlikely to serve any time in jail under the deal as Spanish law states that a sentence of under two years for a first offence can be served on probation.

Manchester United and officials from the court have not commented on the reports.

Jose Mourinho has reportedly reached a deal with the Spanish tax authorities

Spanish authorities have cracked down on tax evasion in recent years, with a number of high-profile players agreeing similar deals to Mourinho.

Cristiano Ronaldo - who played under Mourinho at Real - also received a suspended two-year prison sentence and was fined nearly £17m, while the likes of Lionel Messi, Alexis Sanchez and Javier Mascherano have been found guilty of tax evasion.

