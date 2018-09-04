Jose Mourinho reaches agreement with Spanish tax authorities - reports

Jose Mourinho has reached an agreement with Spanish tax authorities, who have handed him two six-month prison sentences and fined him £1.78m, according to reports in Spain.

Madrid-based newspaper El Mundo claims Manchester United manager Mourinho has reached a deal after being accused of defrauding Spain's Tax Office of €3.3m (£2.9m) in 2011 and 2012 by the country's state prosecutors.

Mourinho is unlikely to serve any time in jail under the deal as Spanish law states that a sentence of under two years for a first offence can be served on probation.

Manchester United and officials from the court have not commented on the reports.

Spanish authorities have cracked down on tax evasion in recent years, with a number of high-profile players agreeing similar deals to Mourinho.

Cristiano Ronaldo - who played under Mourinho at Real - also received a suspended two-year prison sentence and was fined nearly £17m, while the likes of Lionel Messi, Alexis Sanchez and Javier Mascherano have been found guilty of tax evasion.