Cristiano Ronaldo to pay £17m but avoid jail over Spanish tax evasion
By Reuters Sport
Last Updated: 27/07/18 12:39pm
Cristiano Ronaldo could pay almost £17m after settling a tax evasion case with Spanish tax authorities but is unlikely to serve a prison sentence.
Ronaldo, who moved from Real Madrid to Juventus for a fee of around £105m in July, will be fined £2.8m and sentenced to 24 months in prison, the prosecutor said on Friday, although under Spanish law a sentence of under two years for a first offence can be served on probation.
The new season is here
Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels for over 500 live games of football this season. Find out more.
The Portugal international is accused of evading £5.1m in taxes. He has denied the allegations.
Ronaldo will be required to pay the £2.8m fine plus the £5.1m in back taxes, as well as around £890,000 in accrued interest and £220-per-day for the 48 months covering the prison sentence.
Bonucci wants Juve return, says Leonardo
AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci wants to return to former club Juventus this summer, says Milan's new sporting director Leonardo.
That figure is expected to rise yet further, however, to take the total figure closer to £17m.
Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels with our new season offer to watch over 500 live games this season. Find out more.
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.