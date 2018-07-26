Leonardo Bonucci wants Juventus return, says AC Milan sporting director Leonardo

Leonardo Bonucci only joined Milan from Juventus a year ago

AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci wants to return to former club Juventus this summer, says Milan's new sporting director Leonardo.

The Brazilian, who also played for and managed the Rossoneri, was appointed to the role this week, and says several clubs are keen on signing Bonucci.

He explained: "I've met with a range of clubs, including Juventus. The desire (to talk to Juve) came from him, so if the conditions are right, we'll try to make it happen."

Bonucci only joined Milan from Juve last summer, but is keen to return to the club where he won six Serie A titles and reached two Champions League finals.

Milan spent over €200m on players last summer but could only finish sixth in Serie A.

They were then banned from this season's Europa League for breaching Financial Fair Play Regulations, although they were readmitted after appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Milan were recently taken over by American hedge fund Elliot Management after the Chinese owners failed to repay a loan owed to the fund.

The new owners have promised to provide money to improve the club's finances, but Leonardo suggested spending like last summer is unlikely.

He also insisted current manager Gennaro Gattuso would remain in charge, despite speculation former Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte would replace him.