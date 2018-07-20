Cristiano Ronaldo speaks about his aims for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has reiterated he hopes to create yet more history at his new club Juventus.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the Italian champions last week from Real Madrid for a fee Sky Sports News understands to be £105m.

The Portugal international signed a four-year contract with Juventus and, speaking at a Chinese high school where he was coaching children, he outlined some of his ambitions at his new club.

