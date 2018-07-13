Chelsea sack Antonio Conte

Chelsea have sacked head coach Antonio Conte

Chelsea have announced that head coach Antonio Conte has been sacked.

The Italian leaves after two seasons in charge, a spell in which he won the Premier League and FA Cup with the west London club.

Chelsea have released the following statement: "During Antonio's time at the club, we won our sixth league title and eighth FA Cup.

"In the title winning season, the club set a then-record 30 wins in a 38-game Premier League season, as well as a club-record 13 consecutive league victories.



"We wish Antonio every success in his future career."

Sky in Italy reported on Thursday that Conte was no longer the head coach of Chelsea and Friday's confirmation by the club could pave the way for the arrival of Maurizio Sarri.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis revealed on Wednesday that the deal is almost done, saying: "Sarri is close to being new Chelsea manager. My lawyers are in talks with his lawyers to finalise everything."