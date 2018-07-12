Antonio Conte no longer Chelsea head coach

Antonio Conte is no longer Chelsea head coach, according to Sky in Italy.

Conte, who now appears to have left Stamford Bridge after two years in charge, led Chelsea to Premier League title glory in a successful first season at the helm.

His second campaign proved far less harmonious, however, and although they lifted the FA Cup in the spring, they could only finish fifth in the Premier League.

Conte is now understood to have left his post with 12 months remaining on his contract, with Maurizio Sarri set to take over from his Italian compatriot at Chelsea.

Maurizio Sarri is expected to take over from Antonio Conte at Chelsea

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis announced on Wednesday that "Sarri is close to being new Chelsea manager. My lawyers are in talks with his lawyers to finalise everything."

Chelsea are yet to make a move in the summer transfer market, with uncertainty over their management team delaying their dealings.