Barcelona table second Willian bid, believed to be worth up to £53m

Barcelona have tabled a second bid - believed to be worth up to £53m - for Chelsea winger Willian, Sky Sports News understands.

Last week, SSN broke the news of Barcelona's initial £50m bid for the Brazilian, with talks still ongoing between the two clubs and representatives of the player.

Sky sources understand the La Liga champions first began efforts to lure Willian to the Nou Camp as long as three months ago.

Following reported interest from Barcelona and Manchester United for Chelsea's Willian, we take a look at some of his best Premier League moments from last season

SSN reported in May that Manchester United are also interested in signing the versatile winger, who received rave reviews during the World Cup, despite Brazil's exit at the hands of Belgium in the quarter-finals.

Willian made 55 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea last season, scoring 13 goals.

He has scored 44 goals in 236 appearances for Chelsea since joining from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013.