Transfer Talk: Where does Cristiano Ronaldo fit at Juventus?

The latest episode form the second series of our Transfer Talk podcast is here!

Host Tom White was joined in the studio by Sky Sports News reporters Dharmesh Sheth and Michael Bridge to chat about the latest moves in the transfer market.

Sky Italy reporter Valentina Fass phoned in to discuss where Cristiano Ronaldo will fit in at Juventus and the players that could leave following his arrival in Turin.

Sky Sports football feature writer Adam Bate popped into the studio to give an insight into what Uruguay international Lucas Torreira will bring to Arsenal.

The panel also provide updates on two other midfielders that could join Torreira at the Emirates.

New West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has already spent big this summer, but could he be about to smash the club's transfer record for a second time? Dharmesh has all the latest on the moves being made by the Hammers.

Sky Germany reporter Max Bielefeld joined the show to discuss the possible deals in the Bundesliga, with the futures of Robert Lewandowski, Max Meyer and Christian Pulisic high on the agenda.

There is also news from Manchester United, Everton, Southampton, Newcastle, Wolves, Brighton and Rangers.

Finally, the panel answer your transfer questions!