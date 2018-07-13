Jorginho in London ahead of Chelsea move as Maurizio Sarri nears appointment

Jorginho looks set to follow Maurizio Sarri to Chelsea

Jorginho has arrived in London ahead of a potential £57m move to Chelsea, Sky Sports News understands.

Chelsea and Napoli have agreed a deal which features an initial £50m fee with £7m in bonuses.

Man City were also understood to be keen to sign the defensive midfielder.

But Napoli's president on Wednesday revealed Jorginho was ready to snub City after lengthy negotiations because he "prefers London".

Aurelio De Laurentiis said the transfer did not depend on whether or not outgoing Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri finalised terms to take over from Antonio Conte at Chelsea, despite confirming the deal was close to completion.

Conte's sacking was eventually confirmed on Friday morning, and Sky Sports News understands Sarri could be appointed at Stamford Bridge in the next few days.

Costa text key to Conte sacking

Man City had believed they remained in pole position to sign Jorginho.

Sky Sports News understands the player told Man City two months ago that he wanted to join them and move to Manchester.