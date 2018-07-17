Eden Hazard should consider leaving Chelsea, says Roberto Martinez

Eden Hazard has hinted he may leave Chelsea this summer

Eden Hazard should consider leaving Chelsea in order to further his career, says Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez.

Hazard scored three goals for his country at the World Cup in Russia - including the second in the 2-0 win over England in the third/fourth place play-off - and contributed two assists to help Belgium achieve their best ever finish at the tournament.

Hazard hinted after the win over England in St Petersburg that he feels it might be time to move on and Martinez believes he has the quality to play for the very best teams in world football.

"It could be the best time [for Hazard] to try something different," Martinez told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser.

"He is a player who has maturity and a lot of leadership. His play is based on talent.

Hazard played a key role in helping Roberto Martinez's Belgium finish third at the World Cup

"Hazard could carry a new project anywhere in the world. He is at the best moment of his career. He could fit in any team in the world.

"Players need new challenges and new projects. Perhaps it's a good time for [Chelsea] and for Eden [to split].

"I would be very surprised if Chelsea didn't have big offers for him right now."