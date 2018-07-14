Eden Hazard hints at Chelsea exit after Belgium beat England

Eden Hazard has dropped a hint over his future

Eden Hazard admits he could leave Chelsea this summer, saying "it might be time to discover something different".

Ahead of this summer's World Cup, Hazard said that Real Madrid "know what they need to do" to sign him, admitting he could be interested in a move to the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are in the market for a forward following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, but have recently denied making a world-record bid for Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar.

Speaking after Belgium's 2-0 win over England, Hazard told Belgian outlet HLN: "After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different.

"Certainly after this World Cup. I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision - if they want to let me go. You know my preferred destination."

Hazard scored in Belgium's 2-0 win over England

Hazard has also previously said he would wait for clarity over the future of former boss Antonio Conte before making a decision over his future. Chelsea appointed Maurizio Sarri as their new head coach on Saturday.

He added: "We knew already for a while that Sarri was going to become the new manager. If he's a good manager? If he lets me win trophies, yes.

"Dries Mertens has told me he's a good coach. We'll have to work hard. The Italian way, but we were used to that with Antonio too."