Chelsea's Jorginho plans to light up Premier League with style

New Chelsea midfielder Jorginho believes he can add something different to the Premier League

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho believes he can offer something never seen before in the Premier League under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri.

Blues manager Sarri and his squad, along with new assistant first-team coach Gianfranco Zola, landed in Australia on Thursday ahead of Chelsea's pre-season match against Perth Glory.

The signing of midfielder Jorginho on a five-year contract from Napoli, for an initial fee of around £50m, sees the Brazil-born Italian swiftly reunite with Sarri.

Jorginho is confident both he and Sarri can make an impact in their first campaigns in English football.

"Today everyone watches the Premier League so I have watched plenty of it in my time. It is a fantastic league, the best in the world I think," Jorginho said on the Chelsea website.

Jorginho is familiar with his new Premier League rivals Manchester City having scored against them in the Champions League last season

"Perhaps my style of play is not something that is seen in England, I really hope that it is a good fit for the game over here and I will certainly be doing everything I can to make sure it works out.

"I like playing just outside of my own penalty box, the player who receives the ball and organises the game."

Jorginho added: "Since I was little I was someone who always enjoyed challenges and for me this is just a huge challenge, professionally and personally.

During a press conference at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, Sarri spoke of his desire to tackle a "difficult challenge, but a fascinating one".

Jorginho and Maurizio Sarri will be reunited at Chelsea

Jorginho has no doubts about what qualities the former Napoli boss can bring to the club.

"He is someone who does wonderful work, he is right on top of everything that is going on on the pitch," said the Italy midfielder, who was also on Manchester City's radar.

"When the weekend comes around and you have a game, you start that game knowing how every situation is going to pan out on the field offensively and defensively, and that is something that really helps you in your work.

"He is a very straightforward person, he is easy to communicate with, he is very approachable and that is something that also helps the players."