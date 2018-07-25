Chelsea's Mario Pasalic makes season-long Atalanta loan switch

Mario Pasalic (R) is heading back to Italy on loan

Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic is returning to Serie A to spend the season on loan at Atalanta.

Croatia international Pasalic, who joined Chelsea from Hajduk Split in 2014, played in Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Perth Glory on Monday, new boss Maurizio Sarri's first game in charge.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a productive season on loan at Spartak Moscow in 2017/18, making 28 appearances and featuring in both the Champions League and Europa League.

Pasalic went on loan to AC Milan the season before that, where he made 27 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals.

He has also spent time out on loan at Monaco and Spanish side Elche but is yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for Chelsea.