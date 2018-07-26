Chelsea complete signing of goalkeeper Rob Green

Rob Green has signed for Chelsea

Chelsea have completed the signing of 38-year old former England goalkeeper Rob Green on a one-year deal.

Green, who was released by Huddersfield at the end of last season, is likely to be third-choice keeper behind Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, he said: "It has been a whirlwind 24 hours. You are thinking about your career and where you want to go and then you get a phone call like this, and it is a short conversation.

"It has been a pretty dramatic time for me and I can't wait to get started. I am absolutely delighted and it is a thrill and an honour to be here."

The 38-year old won 12 England caps in a period between 2005 and 2012, and played for his country at the 2010 World Cup.

Green's upcoming season at Chelsea under new boss Maurizio Sarri will be his 20th as a professional following spells at Norwich, West Ham, Queens Park Rangers, Leeds and Huddersfield.



