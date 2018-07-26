Chelsea complete signing of goalkeeper Rob Green
Last Updated: 26/07/18 9:38am
Chelsea have completed the signing of 38-year old former England goalkeeper Rob Green on a one-year deal.
Green, who was released by Huddersfield at the end of last season, is likely to be third-choice keeper behind Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero at Stamford Bridge.
Speaking to Chelsea's official website, he said: "It has been a whirlwind 24 hours. You are thinking about your career and where you want to go and then you get a phone call like this, and it is a short conversation.
"It has been a pretty dramatic time for me and I can't wait to get started. I am absolutely delighted and it is a thrill and an honour to be here."
The 38-year old won 12 England caps in a period between 2005 and 2012, and played for his country at the 2010 World Cup.
Green's upcoming season at Chelsea under new boss Maurizio Sarri will be his 20th as a professional following spells at Norwich, West Ham, Queens Park Rangers, Leeds and Huddersfield.
Chelsea TV is the only place to watch all of Chelsea's pre-season matches live, and hear first on new signings. Go to www.sky.com/chelsea to find out more, or go to Sky channel 419 and press red.
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.