Maurizio Sarri hails Chelsea signing Jorginho as a wonderful player

Maurizio Sarri managed 15 clubs in Italy before becoming the manager of Chelsea

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri was full of praise for Jorginho following the Blues' penalty shootout win against Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup in Nice on Saturday.

The Italian midfielder played for 90 minutes which finished 1-1 after Pedro put the Blues ahead in the first half, before Roberto Gagliardini equalised for Inter.

Jorginho scored Chelsea's first penalty in a shootout which the Blues won 5-4.

Sarri, who worked with the 26-year-old at his former club Napoli, described him as a "wonderful player".

Report: Chelsea 1-1 Inter (Chelsea win 5-4 on penalties)

"For Jorginho, this is a normal match," Sarri told the club's website. "He has technical ability but Jorginho also has a great mental speed, too. So for this way of football, I think Jorginho is a wonderful player.

Jorginho began his career at Italian club Verona

"All over the pitch though we move the ball very quickly and we moved it well tonight, but not at the right speed.

"You have to move the ball at a great speed on the floor. Otherwise, we risk to play for 90 minutes with 75 per cent ball possession but without scoring. That's what we need to improve on."

The Chelsea manager revealed he was satisfied with his team's performance.

He added: "So far I am satisfied. I am of course waiting for the other players from the World Cup to return, but the players gave me total availability.

"I am satisfied and I saw in the match some things that we have tried in the training sessions. So far, so good!"

