David Luiz says he wants to stay at Chelsea and praises Maurizio Sarri

David Luiz joined Chelsea for his first spell in 2011 for £21m and rejoined in 2016 after two years at PSG

David Luiz insists he has no intention of leaving Chelsea, expressing his love for the philosophy of new boss Maurizio Sarri.

The 31-year-old defender has been given a new lease of life, starting both of the Italian's first games in charge having looked certain for the exit door under former boss Antonio Conte.

Luiz, who returned to Stamford Bridge from Paris Saint-Germain for £32m in 2016, said: "I came back to Chelsea to stay.

"When I took my decision to come back here from Paris it was to win the Premier League and to do something again with Chelsea, so I am very happy here.

"I love Sarri's philosophy. We play high, with a lot of possession in a technical way. He's trying to help us every single day to learn quickly his philosophy.

"A new philosophy always takes time. But it also depends on us. If we're dedicated every day and doing things every single day in training, we're trying to learn quickly."

Despite the uncertainty that Luiz has gone through over the last few months, he remains calm over ongoing reports that Chelsea are keen on signing some new defenders.

He added: "It is good to have fantastic players, more than just 11.

"You have many players that can play in the starting XI, so it is a positive challenge for everybody."

Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels for over 500 live matches this season - find out more