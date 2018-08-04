Thibaut Courtois' agent calls on Chelsea to accept Real Madrid offer

Thibaut Courtois' agent has pleaded with Chelsea to allow the goalkeeper to join Real Madrid this summer.

Chelsea will not resume talks with Real over a deal for the Belgium international, who has one year left on his contract, until they find a suitable replacement, Sky Sports News understands.

The 26-year-old, who has previously said "all options are open", is said to be valued at £32m by Madrid but Courtois' agent Christophe Henrotay says Chelsea should show some compassion.

"I have been reading everywhere that Chelsea are saying it is up to Thibaut, but he has made it clear to the club that the best option for him is to move to Madrid," Henrotay said.

"For him this is a big decision because he wants to be near his family, and there is an offer in place for Chelsea to accept."

Thibaut Courtois helped Belgium finish third at this summer's World Cup in Russia

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri admitted he was unsure of Courtois' future but the Italian is optimistic of retaining his services.

"At the moment Courtois is the goalkeeper of Chelsea," Sarri said, ahead of the club's Community Shield clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

"I don't know in the future. It depends on the club, it depends especially on him, but I hope Courtois will be our goalkeeper."

Courtois in action for Atletico Madrid against Real

Henrotay also denied money is a motivating factor in Courtois' desire to seek a new challenge.

"We have seen suggestions that it is about money, and it is true he could get an increase with a move," he added.

"But he has turned down a better offer elsewhere because this is more than a financial decision.

"Throughout this it has important for everyone to be reasonable, and the buying club has come up with a reasonable offer for a player who has one year left on his contract when they know they could sign him without a fee in 12 months.

Courtois has made 126 Premier League appearances for Chelsea since joining the club

"Chelsea could get a fair fee for him now and sign a replacement. Or they would still have to sign a replacement next summer, but without getting a fee for Thibaut.

"It is understandable people might be upset because he wants to leave the club, we accept that.

"But this is a human decision based on someone wanting to be close to his children - and that is a reasonable thing too."

Courtois is due back for pre-season training on Monday, with Chelsea opening their Premier League campaign away against Huddersfield on Saturday.