Chelsea's Miazga joins Nantes

Matt Miazga will play for Nantes this season

Chelsea defender Matt Miazga has joined French side Nantes on a season-long loan after signing a new contract with the Blues.

The 23-year-old United States defender has penned a deal that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2022 but has agreed to continue his development at the French top flight side this season.

Miazga joined Chelsea in January 2016 from New York Red Bulls for £3.5m and made his debut in an away win at Aston Villa.

However, his first-team opportunities have been limited and he has spent the past two seasons on loan at Vitesse Arnhem.

He made 65 appearances for the club and in his first season was part of the team which won the Dutch Cup.

Nantes finished ninth in Ligue 1 last season.