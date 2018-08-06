Chelsea's Willian targeting Jose Mourinho reunion

Willian says he is keen to play under Jose Mourinho again one day

Willian has revealed he remains in contact with Jose Mourinho and hopes to work with his former manager again in the future.

The Chelsea forward has been the subject of interest from both Manchester United and Barcelona this summer.

The Catalans made three bids in an effort to prise the Brazilian away from Stamford Bridge before ultimately turning their attention to his compatriot Malcolm, who joined Barcelona in a £37.3m deal last month.

Speaking after Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in Sunday's Community Shield, Willian said: "I've always made it very clear that I've always been very happy playing for Chelsea. I never said that I want to leave the club."

But the 29-year-old has admitted he fancies a reunion with Mourinho at some stage.

"Mourinho is the best manager I've ever worked with. We have a good relationship, we are friends," Willian told ESPN Brazil.

Willian has been linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer

"Sometimes we talk, we text, we send messages to each other via WhatsApp. He is a great manager, I really enjoyed working with him. I hope I can work with him again someday."

Willian scored six goals and provided seven assists in 36 Premier League appearances for Chelsea last season.

