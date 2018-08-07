Real Madrid offer Mateo Kovacic to Chelsea to help smooth Thibaut Courtois sale

Real Madrid have offered to loan Mateo Kovacic to Chelsea in order to persuade them to sell Thibaut Courtois, according to Sky sources.

Kovacic has struggled to secure a regular first-team place at Madrid since joining from Inter Milan in 2015, and has been told he can leave the Bernabeu this summer.

Madrid are prepared to allow the 24-year-old midfielder to join Chelsea on a season-long loan in an effort to persuade the Blues to sell Courtois.

Madrid are keen to sign the Belgium international, who has failed to return for pre-season training at Chelsea amid the speculation surrounding his future.

Courtois was due for talks with Blues boss Maurizio Sarri on Monday but failed to report for training.

Sky Sports News understands Chelsea will not allow Courtois to leave this summer until they find a suitable replacement.

The Blues have lined up Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as a possible replacement, with Jack Butland, Sergio Rico and Jan Oblak also being considered.

