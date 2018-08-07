Thibaut Courtois misses Chelsea training again amid Real Madrid links

Thibaut Courtois wants to return to Madrid for family reasons

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has not reported for training for the second day in a row, according to Sky sources.

Courtois was due for talks with Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri yesterday.

Sarri said after the Community Shield defeat by Manchester City on Sunday he wanted to see Courtois face to face after his agent said last week he wanted to leave Chelsea and join Real Madrid.

Speaking on Sunday, the 26-year-old said: "I want only players with a high level of motivation. I don't have an answer for the agent."

Courtois has regularly addressed his desire to return to Madrid, where he previously played for Atletico and where his two children live with his former partner.

Chelsea's other World Cup stars Eden Hazard, also linked with Real Madrid, N'Golo Kante, Olivier Giroud, Gary Cahill and Michy Batshuayi did return to the Cobham training ground on Monday as scheduled.

Sky Sports News understands Chelsea have made Jack Butland their top target to replace Courtois if he leaves before Thursday's transfer deadline.

