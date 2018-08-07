Kepa Arrizabalaga 'very, very good', says Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga

Maurizio Sarri has expressed his admiration for Kepa Arrizabalaga but has refused to confirm if Chelsea are attempting to sign the Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois.

Courtois has failed to return for pre-season training amid interest from Real Madrid, and the Belgium international was not in the squad for the International Champions Cup win over Lyon on Tuesday night.

0:38 Maurizio Sarri is unsure if Thibaut Courtois will remain a Chelsea player Maurizio Sarri is unsure if Thibaut Courtois will remain a Chelsea player

Sky sources understand Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Kepa for a world-record fee of £71.6m and Sarri admits he is an admirer of the Spain international.

"I saw him one year ago," said Sarri. "My first impression was that he is a very good goalkeeper, very young, but very, very good."

When asked if Courtois was likely to remain at Stamford Bridge this season, Sarri said: "I don't know but I think I am here just to talk about this match and the first question was about Courtois.

Thibaut Courtois has failed to return to pre-season training

"I don't know at this moment. I want to speak with the club and then together we will decide about it."

Sarri added: "If I don't know anything about Courtois then I don't know anything about Kepa of course!"

Upgrade to Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football now for just £18 a month. Cancel any time.