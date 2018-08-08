Chelsea defender Ola Aina considering Torino loan

Ola Aina spent last season on loan at Hull City

Chelsea youngster Ola Aina is considering a potential loan switch to Serie A side Torino, according to Sky sources.

It is thought Aina is open to testing himself abroad this coming season, and Dutch side PSV Eindhoven have also shown interest in a loan.

Sky Bet Championship side Queens Park Rangers are also understood to be interested in loaning Aina - a product of Chelsea's academy.

The 21-year-old right-back spent last season on loan at Hull City in the Championship, where he made 46 appearances.

The south London-born defender is a Nigeria international with five caps, despite representing England at youth level from U16 to U20.

Aina has made six senior appearances for Chelsea - three of them in the Premier League and all during the 2016-17 campaign.

