David Luiz exclusive: Difficult times at Chelsea taught me a lot

David Luiz insists he has learned a lot about himself as a player and a person after a difficult 2017/18 season at Chelsea under Antonio Conte.

After playing a pivotal role in Conte's side as Chelsea win on the title in 2016/17, the Brazilian defender made just 10 Premier League starts last term, with his time at the club seemingly coming to an end.

But Luiz is back in the side under new manager Maurizio Sarri and, in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, says he has taken the positives out of a difficult situation.

Ahead of Chelsea's clash with Newcastle on Super Sunday, Luiz told Sky Sports: "I think I always have to feel fresh start because I am getting old! It is amazing to play football, of course last season was not the best for me inside the pitch, but also I learned a lot outside the pitch as a person, as a man. It is always great to be on the pitch.

"I learned a lot, sometimes you have to be patient, sometimes you have to take care of your body, sometimes you have to learn from outside to be good in the future. So for me it was great.

"I got time to take care of my body; many times I was on the pitch in pain, and I never refused to play one game. It was good to rest and be fresh.

"If the manager had stayed the same, of course, everybody knows maybe I had to move clubs. Now I am here and so happy."

Chelsea struggled in the Premier League last season, finishing fifth and outside of the Champions League spots, but Luiz says the winning attitude at the club has not decreased.

Luiz also gave an insight into Sarri's philosophy at Stamford Bridge, and says the Italian has already taught the 31-year-old some new tricks.

"The ambition has to be to win every single match, every single competition, this is Chelsea we can't think in a different way but we also have to have humility to understand we're at the beginning of a new philosophy, so we start day-by-day every single week.

"I think every coach comes with new stuff and can improve and help us and of course Sarri are already taught me many things I never saw before. It's great to understand football - it never stops - since I started playing football I always learn from every coach, it's great.

"He just gives to you [the public] five per cent of the idea, he's not going to give you 100 per cent of the idea, one of the parts of the idea is to focus on the ball and different parts of the pitch, you have to understand the movement.

"I think we are in the beginning, we already head everything but you have to learn in your head and pass this to your body and synchronise. With everybody it takes time but we've already played two games and got six points."

