Jurgen Klopp happy with Liverpool transfer business

0:38 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is happy with their transfer business but hopes his internationals return unscathed from the World Cup Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is happy with their transfer business but hopes his internationals return unscathed from the World Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has declared himself happy with his transfer business, despite a relatively quiet summer so far.

The deal to bring midfielder Naby Keita to Anfield was agreed during the summer 2017 transfer window, but his £52.75m move from RB Leipzig has only now gone through.

Monaco defender Fabinho has also joined for £43.7m, with 20-year-old Isaac Christie-Davies having already secured a move to Merseyside after coming to the end of his contract with Chelsea.

That is as far as Klopp's squad-strengthening has progressed but he insists he is happy with his signings, while indicating there may be more to come before the Premier League transfer window closes on August 9.

"I am happy," he told LFCTV. "The work is going on and why should we stop until the window is done?

"It is all good but we will see what happens. If all the players come back healthy from the World Cup, then we already have a really good team and that is all I need to know.

"What happens on the other side [of the World Cup], we will see."

Video courtesy of LFCTV, the only place to watch all of Liverpool's pre-season matches live, and hear first on new signings. Go to www.sky.com/lfctv to find out more, or go to Sky channel 425 and press red.

Watch Liverpool's opening game of the new Premier League season against West Ham on Sunday August 12. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Premier League at 1:30pm.