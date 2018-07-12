Joel Matip returns for Liverpool after four months out injured

Joel Matip is aiming to regain his place in the Liverpool team

Liverpool defender Joel Matip is set for his first appearance since March as he joins pre-season preparations for Saturday’s friendly against Bury.

With Dejan Lovren involved in the World Cup final with Croatia there is likely to be a spot up for grabs to start the Premier League campaign alongside Virgil van Dijk in the centre of defence.

Joe Gomez and Ragnar Klavan already have already made two 45-minute friendly appearances so Matip is playing catch-up as he is a week behind in training after recovering from a thigh injury which prematurely ended his season.

"If the manager decides [I can play] I would be happy. I think I am ready," he told Liverpool's official website.

"Of course I am in full training but I think to get the real full fitness everybody needs a bit longer, me especially after a long injury, but we are all on a good way and me as well.

"You need this time on the pitch to be ready... I'm looking forward to these pre-season games, to get fit and get back to a good level."

0:32 Jurgen Klopp accepts Loris Karius is going to be regularly scrutinised after he made a mistake in Liverpool's pre-season win over Tranmere Jurgen Klopp accepts Loris Karius is going to be regularly scrutinised after he made a mistake in Liverpool's pre-season win over Tranmere

Matip returned to the Melwood training ground ahead of his team-mates to complete his recovery programme in an attempt to give him the best chance of being prepared for the start of the new campaign.

"I spent a lot of time over the summer here in Liverpool to be ready and to get fit," added the former Cameroon international.

"Every football player wants to be fit, but especially after a season with a few injuries you want this more.

"It's a long way to go [until the first match of the season at home to West Ham] but I try to work on my own fitness and to be ready.

"You need sometimes the ball to get this feeling back, to know how you move again, to get self-confidence in your own movements.

"This needs some time, but I'm still looking forward to the new steps like playing friendly games. I am quite positive."

Matip trained with his team-mates at Melwood on Thursday but strikers Daniel Sturridge and Danny Ings and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum were not present.

Ings sat out Tuesday's 3-2 friendly win at Tranmere with severe blisters and may not feature at Gigg Lane.

Van Dijk is set for his first appearance of pre-season, however, while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will return to training next Friday after their involvement in the World Cup.

